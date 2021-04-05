By Benjamin Jumbe

Former member of the NRM central Executive Committee Capt. Francis Babu has asked the NRM Chairman President Yoweri Museveni to carry out independent investigations into reported intrigue in the party.

He expresses fear that if intrigue and blackmail are not addressed, they are bound to further tear down the party.

Capt Babu attributes the divisions in the party to the top party leadership that he has accused of on several occasions supporting opposition candidates against party flag bears in the just concluded elections.

He says this is also evidenced by the confusion surrounding the forthcoming election of the Speaker and Deputy Speaker of Parliament.