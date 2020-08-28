Police have concluded investigations in a case where four officials from the Prime Minister’s office are accused of flouting the procurement process while purchasing Covid 19 relief items.

The trial magistrate Sarah Namusobya has set October 27th to start hearing the case after Prosecution led by James Khaukha informed the Anti-Corruption Court that investigations into the case are complete.

The four who include the permanent secretary Christine Guwatudde Kintu, accountant Joel Wanjala, assistant commissioner for procurement Fred Lutimba and commissioner for disaster management Martin Owor are charged with 24 counts related to abuse of office and others on false accounting.

Prosecution states that the accused persons did acts prejudicial to their employer when they prepared and issued false entries in award letters to several companies to supply COVID-19 relief items such as maize and milk worth more than 32 billion Shillings in total disregard of the procurement procedures.

The companies that were contracted between 31st March and 8th April 2020, include Aponye Uganda Limited which was given 19 billion Shillings to supply several kilograms of maize each at 3,000 shillings, Mandela Millers Limited which was given 9 billion shillings band Afro Kai Limited which was paid 2 billion shillings among other companies.

It is also alleged that the accused persons used their offices to defraud government billion of shillings after making false entries on the award letters to that companies that supplied relief items during the lockdown.