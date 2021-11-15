By Ruth Anderah

Investigations into the case of threatening violence against Kawempe North Member of Parliament Muhammad Ssegirinya are complete.

This has been revealed by the Buganda Road court Resident State Attorney Joan Keko before grade one magistrate Doreen Karungi.

However, Ssegirinya was not produced in court today due to his poor health but the trial magistrate has ordered prison authorities to produce him on December 2nd for mention of the case and to secure his temporary release.

This after one of the lawyers representing Ssegirinya, also Kampala Woman MP Shamim Malende informed the court that she had communicated with her client and told her that his health is improving and he is able to attend court.

It is alleged that between August and September 2020 while in Kampala, Ssegirinya commonly known as Mr Update made statements on his Facebook page “Ssegirinya Muhammad Fans Page” calculated to incite the public to participate in violence against a section or group of Ugandans.

According to the prosecution, Ssegirinya posted a statement that read in part; “I am warning those who are trying to assassinate Hon. Robert Kyagulanyi Sentamu that what will happen will be forty times worse than the 1994 Rwandan genocide”.

Meanwhile, his mother has again broken down and cried in a fully packed court, demanding the release of his son insisting that he is innocent.