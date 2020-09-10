Businessman Abid Alam and his co accused have asked court to dismiss conspiracy charges against them due to the failure of prosecution to conclude investigations and start hearing the matter.

Abid Alam is accused of conspiring with Wamala Regional CID officer, Wilber Osteen Wanyama to defeat the course of justice.

The duo appeared before Grade one Magistrate at Buganda Road Joan Ketty Acaa to know the stage of investigations, but the Resident State Attorney Janet Kitimbo asked court to be given additional two weeks to conclude investigations.

State had previously been granted two months to complete investigations but Kitimbo told court that due to the Covid -19 pandemic, some offices have been closed and it has not been easy for them to complete investigations.

The Magistrate has given Prosecution up to October 16th as their last adjournment and if investigations are not complete that day, the charges will be dismissed.

Prosecution states that Abid Alam conspired with Detective Osteen Wilber Wanyama on April 8th 2020 between Mityana police station and Ntinda in Kampala to defeat the course of justice.

The Police Officer reportedly released confidential information about a case concerning Abid Alam to him yet he was the prime suspect in that matter.