By STEPHEN OTAGE

The Minister of Finance says the government has ordered all Ugandans to vacate wetlands and forest reserves, but will allow investors who set up factories to operate for the meantime because they were misled.

Mr Matia Kasaija said the government can allow investors in wetlands because some did not know they were occupying such catchment areas.

“If those [investors] were misled, they will be tolerated because they were not told from the word go, but those [locals] who went there [wetlands] having been warned are the ones we are targeting,” he said yesterday.

He made the remarks while unveiling the International University of East Africa as the venue for the upcoming East African Food security symposium and expo scheduled for October 14 to 16.

