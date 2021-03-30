By Ritah Kemigisa

Political analysts are concerned that the heated speakership race in parliament is being determined by the wrong organs.

Appearing on NBS TV show this morning, Mwabusya Ndebesa said, it is unfortunate that the invisible power is taking center stage in the race instead of the visible power which in this case should have been the new MPs.

“The determination of who would be the speaker and deputy speaker is supposed to be determined legally by parliament, newly elected MPs but the way things are going, it is going to be determined by current MPs, majority of whom lost their seats, CEC, and the President who has summoned the contenders to office, we don’t know if they attended or not, “ said Mr Ndebesa.

The controversial race has attracted four candidates including the incumbent Rebecca Kadaga, her deputy Jacob Oulanya, FDC’s Semujju Nganda and DP’s Richard Ssebamala.

He however warns that it is hard to hold the invisible power accountable.

Commenting on the division between the opposition when it comes to this race, Ndebesa says ethnicity, regionalism and friendship are taking over from the party principles.

He however says politics is the art of the possible adding that the opposition now needs a speaker who is tolerant to divergent views.

“If I was opposition, it doesn’t matter whether I support someone from the opposition, I can support someone from the government side provided that person is going to support or to relate our side,” he said.