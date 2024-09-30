Mr. Fred Tukahirwa, the principal of the Aga Khan Education Service in Uganda, has urged parents to involve their children in business to help develop their entrepreneurial skills.

He noted that many individuals run their businesses single-handedly without involving their children. As a result, when they are no longer around, the children struggle to manage these businesses, leading to their eventual collapse.

“The parents must be showing their children what they are doing because some of these children are even getting inspiration to do their businesses from their homes but some may not know where their parents do the businesses,” Mr. Tukahirwa said.

Mr. Tukahirwa made these remarks during the grand opening of the Aga Khan High School Entrepreneurship Expo in Kampala.