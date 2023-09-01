The European Union Delegation to Uganda has asked the government to involve the youth in implementing the country’s policies if the country is to achieve peace and economic development.

The European Ambassador to Uganda, Mr. Jan Sadek says young people play a big role in shaping the country’s development.

He says the youth must also be empowered to take charge of their own lives.

He made the remarks while officiating at the launch of the European Union Delegation Youth Sounding Board at his residence in Kololo, Kampala.

“Youth empowerment is a top priority for the EU and the EU believes that young people must be involved in shaping and implementing its external action. The Youth Sounding Board aims to create a real change in how the EU engages with young people at global and local levels,” Sadek said.

He says the activity, which begins with lower-level dialogues, brings together elected youth representatives right from the village level up to the national level to discuss matters of importance to the youth across Uganda.