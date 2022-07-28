The International Organisation for Migration has called for the integration of migration into climate change policies.

Making a presentation on the nexus between climate change and migration the IOM Director General’s Special Envoy for Migration and Climate Action Caroline Damus said several vulnerable people continue being displaced across the continent due to climate change.

She however underscores the need to invest in better anticipatory and early warning systems and systems that respond to the crisis with a people-centered approach.

Damus also called for increased support for adaptation action measures to minimize migration and allocation of more resources to loss and damage.