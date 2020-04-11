Interparty Organization for Dialogue (IPOD) has implored the National Task Force set up to lead the fight against coronavirus in Uganda to maintain a high degree of transparency and accountability for the success of this noble effort.

According to the statement issued by the Secretary Generals of all political parties in IPOD, the force should enforce strict adherence of all the laws of Uganda especially the laws and regulations governing public procurement and public finance.

They also demand that swift investigations be done into the allegations of the 4 government officials under the office who inflated prices for relief food program that is meant to be distributed to the urban poor who are affected by the ongoing lockdown in prevention of the spread of coronavirus.

IPOD is concerned that failure to adhere to the process in the investigation and prosecution of suspected offenders may send the wrong signals and negatively affect the morale and commitment of public servants working very hard at the frontline of this struggle.