Interparty Organization for Dialogue (IPOD) chairman also president general of the Justice Forum Party, Asuman Basalirwa, has described the move by the NRM rebel MPs to seek forgiveness from the party chairman as a clear sign of intolerance.

On Friday last week, the ruling NRM announced that 16 rebel MPs including Theodore Ssekikubo, Monica Amoding, Samuel Lyomoki and Barnabas Tinkasimire among others had met and sought forgiveness from the party chairman, President Museveni.

Basalirwa tells KFM that the MPs’ actions showed that they did not believe in what they were fighting for when they defied the party position on lifting the presidential age limit.

He advised the ruling party to learn to respect divergent views of its members.

The MPs were named “Rebels” for opposing key party positions, like the Constitutional Amendment Bill 2017, which among others amended Article 102 of the Constitution.