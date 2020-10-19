The Interparty Organisation for Dialogue (IPOD) chairman, Asuman Basalirwa has threatened to go to court over the share given to political parties from the government.

This is after the finance ministry released shs15 bn to political parties based on Numerical strength of parties represented in parliament hence NRM taking a lion share.

According to the funds released, NRM took Shs12bn, FDC Shs1.5bn, UPC Shs288m DP Shs600m and JEEMA Shs41m.

However speaking to KFM, Basalirwa says if the electoral commission had followed the law, all parties would have received an equal share.

Meanwhile, the Alliance for Campaign Finance Monitoring (ACFI) treasurer, Fred Musisi accuses the government of deliberately disobeying the law on financing of political parties.

Section 14(b) of the political parties and organisations Act calls for equal share of funds towards the political season and numerical strength of representatives in parliament to run day to day activities.

Musisi says when parties are not given their worth and instead seek for external funding, it puts the country’s security at risk.