Inter party Organisation for Dialogue (IPOD) has condemned the increasing levels of violence and intolerance among political actors and voters a head of 2021 general elections.

Addressing the media today at the organisation’s offices in Kampala, IPOD members are concerned of the recent election violence in the ongoing NRM primaries where six people were reportedly killed.

The secretary general of Justice Forum, Mohammed Kateregga, noted that no Ugandan should die while exercising his/her right to participate in democratic processes.

Kateregga condemned the organisers of NRM primaries for failing to observe the standard operating procedures that were issued to contain the spread of coronavirus pandemic in the country.

Meanwhile, the deputy secretary general of NRM Richard Todwong, assured IPOD Summit that the party has sent a team of experts in villages to access the situation and all those who engaged in violence will be dealt with accordingly.