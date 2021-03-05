By Benjamin Jumbe

The executive secretary of the Inter Party Organisation for Dialogue Frank Rusa has underscored the need to expedite the process of renewing the MOU of the organisation.

Speaking at the opening of the IPOD summit taking place at Kololo ceremonial grounds, Rusa said the current Memorandum is due to expire in May this year.

He however says there is need to urgently start the process of negotiating a new one.

Rusa also calls for coming up with an initiative to support the organisation’s work locally rather than relying on donor support.