By Juliet Nalwooga

The Inter Party Organization for Dialogue [IPOD], a forum that brings together political parties with parliamentary representation launched a peace campaign dubbed, “I choose peace”, November 26, 2020.

The campaign according to the IPOD executive director Frank Rusa comes at a time the campaigns are becoming volatile, with incidents of violence.

Just last week, following the arrest of NUPs Robert Kyagulanyi, riots broke out and over 50 people died while hundreds are still nursing wounds at Mulago hospital.

Rusa has now urged political candidates to preach peace and appeals to security forces to be professional as they execute their mandate.