By Ivan Ssenabulya

The Inter-Party Organization for Dialogue (IPOD) secretariat, has expressed commitment to engage new political parties in parliament on their interests for the best of Ugandans.

In a statement from the IPOD Executive Secretary Frank Rusa, he said that they are committed to supporting the efforts of Ugandan political parties to develop a good dialogue framework that works well for all members.

He was responding to the new opposition leadership in parliament, National Unity Parliament who declined to join IPOD citing its failure to sanction the NRM government over human rights abuses, rule of law and democracy among others.

Rusa said that the current IPOD MoU runs till December 2021 and the practice around admission of new members will then be discussed.

The current IPOD party members are (DP, FDC, JEEMA, NRM and UPC) with NUP and People Progressive Party (PPP) being new comers in parliament.

The dialogue was formed in 2010 to bring together political parties represented in parliament.