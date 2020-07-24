By Benjamin Jumbe

The Inter-Party Organisation for Dialogue has expressed worry over developments at the Electoral Commission.

This comes after eight senior officials at the commission were reportedly fired over alleged irregularities in the procurement and printing of ballot papers.

The IPOD chair who is also the Justice Forum president, Asuman Basalirwa says this raised a lot of credibility questions to the ongoing process.

He also expresses fear that this development only serves to complicate issues of trust about the ongoing electoral process.

However the Commission Chairperson Justice Simon Byabakama last evening allayed fears that the leaving of some of its officials would affect the preparations.

This comes days after the officials including Secretary to the Commission Sam Rwakojo, spokesperson Jotham Taremwa, Godfrey Wanyoto, head of procurement among others were fired from the commission.