By Ritah Kemigisa

A review of the events witnessed in the just concluded election will be top on the agenda during the Interparty Organization for Dialogue (IPOD),summit set for this Friday March 5th.

Addressing journalists today, the IPOD council chairperson and also NRM Secretary General Kasule Lumumba said the 2021 poll was marred with a lot of violence, hate speech and misinformation emphasizing the need to improve the electoral democracy in the country.

Lumumba adds that the summit will also discuss and follow up on the Public Order Management Act and what needs to be done going forward.

The summit will be hosted and convened by President Museveni at Kololo independence grounds.

The opposition Democratic party and JEEMA have agreed to attend the summit.

“Jeema as a party we are committed to support the dialogue process and God willing we shall be there, let’s all support this initiative, we all as Ugandans have problems but we need to sit down together and discuss the issues at hand,” Jeema party.

The DP secretary general, Gerald Siranda says “the DP party is very committed to the dialogue process, even if DP remains alone on the table, we are committed to the process, we will be the last to quit the dialogue, as DP the only language thingwe understand is dialogue.”