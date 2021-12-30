By Juliet Nalwooga



The Inter-party Organization for Dialogue (IPOD) summit of Secretary Generals of political parties has been deferred to a later date.

The meeting was set to be hosted yesterday by President Museveni the chairman of the ruling National Résistance Movement (NRM) party which currently chairs IPOD.

NRM Secretary General Richard Todwong says the President asked for more time to analyse key proposals under their memorandum of understanding.

Todwong also notes that the president had other important engagements to attend to yet the meeting needs more time to deliberate on key issues.