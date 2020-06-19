

Various opposition political parties have written to the Electoral Commission seeking to allow them hold open rallies even during this COVID-19 pandemic.

The commission in its revised roadmap released early this week stated that all candidates for the 2021 general elections will be required to hold electronic or scientific campaigns in an effort to minimize the health risks for the electorate, a move that has been widely rejected.

Alice Alaso, the Secretary General of the Alliance for National Transformation tells KFM that police has previously limited the number of people political parties can meet during their consultations and the same can be done now.

She says in their submission to the Electoral Commission, they propose ways they can hold open campaigns without compromising the health of Ugandans.

The Democratic Party Vice President of the Democratic Party Mukasa Mbidde says they have also written to the commission with similar demands.

He argues that since government has allowed public transport to resume, political rallies can be held as long as all attendees wear masks and wash their hands with soap and water.