The Inter-party Organization for Dialogue (IPOD) has tipped the Electoral Commission on the circumstances under which the country would conduct a scientific election without breaching the law.

The IPOD chairperson and Justice Forum party president Asuman Basalirwa advises government to amend the legal frame work to provide for more voting days.

Basalirwa says the voting days can be pushed to one week so that if a polling station has 500 registered voters, only 100 can be allowed to vote per day to enable social distancing.

He adds that the laws should be amended to allow for voting by proxy to reduce congestion.

All this, he says cannot be done without postponing the elections for atleast 6 months as provided for in article 77 of the constitution.