As the country prepares to commemorate World Nutrition Day on May 28th, the International Rescue Committee (IRC) has raised a red flag over the dire consequences of acute malnutrition in the country’s refugee camps.

According to data collected from different IRC-supported health facilities and service points across the five settlements, there were close to 6,300 acute malnutrition cases treated in 2021, while in 2022, the figure rose to more than 9,300, with majority of cases being children and women.

A statement from the committee indicates that in the first quarter of 2023 alone, over 2,000 cases have already been recorded, indicating a worrying trend.

It is against this background that Elijah Okeyo, the IRC Uganda Country Director noted that the current situation in Uganda’s refugee settlements paints a bleak picture and needs immediate action and additional resources to fund critical service delivery, including health and nutrition.

He warned that the consequences of failing to address the issue could be dire, including poor child growth and development affecting education outcomes, maternal health challenges, the premature return of refugees to their countries of origin among others.