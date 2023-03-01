By Mike Sebalu

Parliament’s committee on Presidential Affairs probing the iron sheet scandal on Wednesday turned away the Minister for Finance, Planning, and Economic Development, Matia Kasaija over failure to present detailed Information regarding the diversion of relief items meant for the vulnerable communities in Karamoja sub-region.

The committee chaired by Adjumani woman MP, Jessica Ababiku expressed disappointment with Kasaija following his failure to provide a breakdown of funds allocated to the office of the Prime Minister to support Karamoja sub-region.

“This morning we have invited the honorable minister on issues of only the finances except that the committee has requested that he also explains how he got the iron sheets,” Ababiku said.

Before he was turned away, he asked for an opportunity to explain himself as one of the beneficiaries of the iron sheet scandal.

Kasaija admitted before the committee that he received 750 iron sheets which he donated to churches and schools in his Buyanja constituency, Kibaale district.

He, however, noted that he didn’t request for the iron sheets, adding that he is ready to return the remaining 300 which he was yet to give out.

“The other ones which I took, I was told it was to support my constituency and I have given out 450 iron sheets to a school. The balance is still in my store in Kibaale and I’m looking for who should I give these,” Kasaija said.