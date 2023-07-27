Hearing of the corruption case against state minister for Karamoja Affairs, Agnes Nandutu is expected to kick off today.

Nandutu is expected to appear before Anti-corruption Court Judge Jane Kajuga Okuo. She is accused of participating in the diversion of iron sheets meant for the vulnerable people of Karamoja sub-region.

Nandutu, also Woman Member of Parliament for Bududa district is battling charges of dealing with suspect property.

Her co-accused include the Minister for Karamoja Affairs Gorreti Kitutu, and Finance state minister Amos Lugoloobi among other senior government officials.

Prosecution states that during the month of June 2022 at the office of the Prime Minister’s Stores in Namanve and Kkola Cell Bulwanyi Parish Mukono district, Nandutu dealt with 2,000 pre-painted iron sheets gauge 28 by receiving and holding the said government property.