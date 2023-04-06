By Esther Oluka

As Parliament’s Presidential Affairs committee draws to the end of its investigation into the alleged mismanagement of relief items meant for vulnerable people of Karamoja sub-region, legislators are utilising the final days to interface with top government leaders implicated in the saga.

The committee is today expected to meet with Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja.

One of the committee members Peter Okot, who represents Tochi County says they will be interfacing with Nabbanja, on two fronts, one as a beneficiary and secondly, as a supervisor for all the ministers.

He says the Prime Minister’s testimony will enable them understand how her office ended up awarding different ministers iron sheets from the Karamoja docket.

For Speaker of Parliament Anita Among, the committee is yet to decide on another date on meeting her.

According to Committee chairperson Jesica Ababiku, the MPs were expected to have an interface with Among on Tuesday but the meeting was cancelled following her engagement with visitors.

The committee yesterday met with Vice President Jessica Alupo at her office, in Kampala.

Alupo informed committee members that upon her return from Dubai in the United Arab Emirates, slightly a month ago, she was shocked to learn that her name was among the beneficiaries of iron sheets.

While Karamoja Affairs minister Goretti Kitutu interfaced with the committee on Tuesday but declined to take an oath, prompting the committee to hand over to police to record a statement.