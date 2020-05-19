Management of the Islamic University in Uganda has reinstated contracts of its staff that had been suspended due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

This after President Museveni hinted on the possible reopening of education institutions for candidates’ classes in two weeks.

The university’s Rector Dr. Ahmad Kawesa now says effective May 22nd, all staff shall be able to receive their respective salaries.

He adds that final students are required to report on June 22nd.

Dr Kawesa also urges both students and staff to continue observing health guidelines put in place by the ministry of health like washing hands and social distancing.