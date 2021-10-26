By Moses Ndhaye

The Ministry of Health has said that the over 660,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson covid vaccine acquired recently will be given to communities living in hard-to-reach areas including Islands.

According to Dr.Daniel Kyabayinze, an epidemiologist at the ministry, the government took this decision because the vaccine is administered as a single dose and therefore it will make it easy to cover this category of people.

Addressing members of the Health Journalists Network in Uganda, Kyabayinze said the other targeted sections of the population are the nomads and truck drivers.

Government has ordered a total of 9 million doses of J&J vaccines through the African Union (AU)/African Vaccine Acquisition Trust (AVAT) initiative.

These vaccines will be delivered in a phased manner to support the ongoing mass Covid-19 vaccination.