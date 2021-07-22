By Ritah Kemigisa

Experts are blaming the internal security organisation, ISO and the National Information Technology Authority, NITA-U for failing to counter and detect spying networks of other countries.

This follows reports that the Rwandan government used Israeli’s Pegasus spyware to tap conversations of top Ugandan officials including the former Prime Minister Ruhakana Rugunda and foreign affairs minister Sam Kutesa.

Speaking to KFM, Solomon Asiimwe, an associate professor of international relations and security studies at Nkumba University says espionage among countries is normal but it is upon each country to protect oneself.

“You cannot blame Rwanda for spying on Uganda, even friendly countries spy on each other, you should blame the security service of this country for having not protected or detected the spying. We have the Internal security organization which should be able to counter spying networks from other countries, what is the role of NITA-U now, what are they doing?” said Dr Asiimwe.

It is from this that Asiimwe is asking the government to strengthen its cybersecurity system.

“Cyber threat is not a simple thing. All countries are suffering from cyber threats, Uganda needs to seriously invest in training and equipment that can help to protect the country from cyber threats, everyone is affected, and we cannot run away from it.”