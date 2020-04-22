An ISO operative who was assigned to aid Ministry of Works and Transport in the distribution of COVID -19 motor vehicle stickers has been remanded to Kitalya prison after confessing to issuing government stickers to unauthorized persons.

52-year-old Stephen Ariongo Osikol, working as an events and promotions manager with ISO has been charged with breach of trust by a person employed in public service.

Together with 3 Pakistan nationals, to whom he unlawfully issued the stickers bearing that they were authorized personnel in the food distribution category who are allowed to drive vehicles in the current National wide lockdown against coronavirus, they have been arraigned before Buganda Road court Grade one magistrate Dorothy Bagyenyi.

However, Ariong has explained to the magistrate that the 4 Pakistani nationals who run a restaurant, bar and a car bond presented to him(Ariong) a letter and other identifications showing that they are in food distribution business which was the basis for him to issue the contentious stickers on 14th/April 2020.

Ariong and the 4 Pakistans who have also pleaded guilty to charges of being in unlawful possession of government stores have been sent on remand at Kitalya prison until the 8th/May 2020 to be handed their respective sentences.

Last week on Saturday, police and it’s sister security agencies carried out an operation in which it arrested several people with illegally acquired COVID-19 stickers.

Among them is an Indian national who was arrested along Buganda road with a sticker indicating that he is in the essential utility provider category allowed to drive a car whereas not.

He has also been arraigned before Buganda Road court on charges of being in unlawful possession of government stores and has been remanded to Kitalya prison after denying the charges.