By Damali Mukhaye

President Yoweri Museveni has tasked the Internal Security Organisation (ISO) to spy on government agencies whose officers are either corrupt or sleep on the job.

Speaking at the launch of the Apex platform that is mandated to monitor the implementation of government programs, at an event held at Kololo Independence Grounds, Museveni blamed businessmen and investors for fueling corruption in the country.

Museveni says these people bribe government officials for their projects to be considered, warning that these ISO agents will now report any government official that asks for bribes and they will be blacklisted for doing shoddy works.

He says that going forward, ISO and the newly launched Apex platform will ultimately see corruption kicked out of the count.

He has also asked responsible accounting officers to ensure that they diligently do their job of ensuring that government programs are implemented without being pushed.