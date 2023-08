By BRIAN ADAMS KESIIME | Monitor

Court in Mpigi District has remanded an Israeli man who last month confessed to killing his lover after a DNA test revealed he is not the biological father of their baby.

Court presided over by Mpigi Grade One Magistrate Ezra Solomon Okem heard that on July 14, 58-year-old Raed Wated allegedly killed 25-year-old Monica Nabukenya and hid her remains in a septic tank at their home in Kalagala Village, Mpigi District. Read more