Leader of Opposition in Parliament, Mathias Mpuuga has scoffed at the government saying it’s a mockery for the state to celebrate Janani Luwum Day.

Government has since gazetted the 16th day of February every year for the commemoration of the martyrdom of Archbishop Janani Luwum.

Archbishop Luwum who was a leading figure in the criticism of then president Idi Amin was murdered on February 16, 1977, after delivering a note to Amin, protesting against the policies of unjustified killings and unexplained disappearance of people.

According to Mpuuga, Archbishop Luwum was killed by a tyrant without limits, and as such a commemoration would serve the purpose of reminding today’s actors, of their duty to citizens and respect for human dignity and sanctity of human life.

He however says it’s unfortunate that Ugandans are being innocently murdered, abducted, and tortured.

“Juxtaposed against today’s unabated actions of regime security apparatus; how do you face the children of John Bosco Kibalama, Muhammad Kanatta, Yasin Kawuma, and many that have been slain for the simple reason of belonging and supporting a party of their choice,” Mpuuga said.

This year’s St Janan Luwum day celebrations are taking place in Mucwini –Kitgum district under the theme ‘United for service and growth.’