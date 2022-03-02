By Ritah Kemigisa

As Christians mark the beginning of the Lenten season today on Ash Wednesday, Pope Francis has asked world leaders to “make a serious examination of conscience before God.”

In his Ash Wednesday message, the pope has called for people to fast for peace, praying that “the Queen of Peace will preserve the world from the madness of war.

The people has expressed concern over the worsening situation in Ukraine, where despite the diplomatic efforts over the past few weeks, increasingly alarming scenarios are opening up.

According to the Pope, God wants us to be brothers and not enemies and is now praying that all parties involved refrain from any action that will cause even more suffering for people

He has meanwhile asked Christians to use the lent period to continue doing good, and don’t get tired of praying.

Ash Wednesday is a solemn reminder of human mortality and the need for reconciliation and it is commonly observed with ashes and fasting.

The Lent period commemorates the 40 days Jesus spent fasting in the desert.