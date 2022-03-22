By Ivan Ssenabulya

Peter Mulira, a veteran lawyer has described the decision by the deputy speaker, Anita Among to contest for the speakership position as ‘morally wrong.’

This morning, Among sent her assistant to pick the speakership nomination forms on her behalf from the NRM secretariat.

However, Mulira tells KFM that with the speculation around the death of speaker Jacob Oulanyah, it is a wrong move for Among.

“The law only disqualifies the president and vice president, the deputy speaker can stand for office but according to me, it’s morally wrong for the deputy speaker to vie for the office of their boss. With the rumors ongoing, people might start thinking you are responsible for all the problems,” said Mr. Mulira.

Mulira is meanwhile recommending that the constitution is amended to allow the deputy speaker of parliament to manage the parliamentary business in case a speaker passes on.

Currently, the law proposes that “no business shall be transacted in Parliament other than an election to the office of Speaker at any time that office is vacant.”

However, Mulira says the deputy speaker has the capability of acting in the speakership position and as such, no need for election when the body has not yet arrived.

The head of communications at the NRM secretariat, Emmanuel Dombo assured those challenging the party and Hon Anita Among in particular, on moral grounds should wait for the process to be completed.

‘‘The Central Executive Committee is going to sit and will consider all factors including legal, morals, political and professional to come up with a sitting candidate.’’ Mr. Dombo said.

He adds that it is not proper to discuss a specific individual at the time.

So far, thirteen MPs have expressed interest in replacing Oulanyah as speaker of the 11th parliament.

Among those who have expressed interest are current deputy speaker, Anita Among, Sarah Opendi deputy Attorney General, Jackson Kafuuzi, Rwemiyaga County MP Theodore Ssekikubo, West Budama Central County MP, Jacob Oboth-Oboth, Arua Central MP Jackson Atima Buti, and Dokolo South Mp Felix Okot Ogong.

Read more: Oulanyah’s father claims son was poisoned