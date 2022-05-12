By Ritah Kemigisa

African governments have been asked to commit the necessary investment to help improve the attractiveness of the nursing profession.

In her message to commemorate International Nurses Day today, the WHO Regional Director for Africa Dr Matshidiso Moeti says this will require proper equipment, better working conditions, appropriate education, upskilling opportunities, and job creation.

She adds that the Nursing leadership also needs to be optimized, with chief nursing and midwifery officers mandated to drive the nursing agenda across education, employment, policy and practice.

According to Dr Moeti, around 80% of primary health care can be delivered by nurses, and the COVID-19 pandemic has certainly served as an important platform to reiterate how integral nurses are to the maintenance of routine health care delivery, while also responding to a global crisis.

This year’s nurse’s day theme is: A Voice to Lead – Invest in Nursing and Respect Rights to Secure Global Health.