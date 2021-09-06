The Police Political Commissar Asan Kasingye says it’s too early to conclude on the problem of the machete attacks in the greater Masaka.

While appearing on Morning at NTV, Kasingye assured the viewers that police has deployed a team in the region and soon, the problem will be identified.

“For me, I think it’s too early to start pointing fingers at what could be the problem. Police has sent a very good team to Masaka and soon, we will tell the country what the actual problem is,” he said.

He adds that the problem should be traced from 2009 to 2018 where people in this region were robbed.

“We need to trace the problem of Masaka from 2009 to 2018 and then to 2021. For the first cases, people were robbed before they were killed then, they changed to just killing,” he said.

Last week, the ICT minister Dr. Chris Baryomunsi said preliminary findings from ongoing investigations indicated that the criminals behind the attacks are being used by some politicians to create fear within the population.