By Alex Ashaba

Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) president, Patrick Oboi Amuriat has declared that Mr Jack Sabiiti, who was nominated by the party electoral commission on September 21 to contest for the position of party chairman, will be announced as their new chairman for the next five years.

He says the declaration came as a result of Sabiiti being the sole nominee for the position, with no competing candidates ahead of the 6th October party delegates conference.

“Ambassador Wasswa Birigwa picked the nomination forms but never returned them, while Jack Sabiiti was nominated alone, making him the uncontested new party chairman. Ambassador Birigwa no longer holds a place in FDC; I regret to inform him that he will have to wait for another five years to contest again,” Amuriat stated.

Mr. Amuriat made the announcement on Tuesday while addressing FDC delegate members from the Rwenzori region at Paulina Memorial Gardens in Rwimi town council, Bunyangabu district. He was seeking their support for his re-election as the party president at the forthcoming FDC delegates’ conference scheduled for October 6.

Currently, the FDC party is divided into two factions, one based in Katonga, which elected Mr Elias Lukwango as the interim party president during a delegates conference on September 19, replacing Amuriat.

However, the faction at the party headquarters in Najjanankumbi maintains that Amuriat remains the legitimate party president and is challenging the legality of the Katonga conference due to a court order.

The Najjanankumbi faction has scheduled a delegates’ conference for October 6th to elect new leaders for the National Executive Committee (NEC).

Amuriat assured that they had already compiled a list of legitimate delegates for the conference and questioned the authenticity of those who attended the Katonga conference.