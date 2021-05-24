Jacob Oulanyah is the Speaker of the 11th parliament.

He has garnered 310 votes against his closest challenger and former boss Rebecca Kadaga’s 197 in an exercise conducted by the Chief Justice at the Kololo Ceremonial Grounds.

The race attracted 3 candidates; NRM’s Jacob Oulanya, Independent candidate Rebecca Kadaga and FDC’s Ssemujju Nganda who has got 15 votes.

The official declaration has been made by the Chief Justice.

Jacob Oulanya’s profile

Hon Jacob Oulanyah has been, Deputy Speaker of Parliament since 19th May 2011.

He Represents Omoro County constituency, Omoro District, Acholi Sub-region in Northern Uganda.

He was born in Omoro, then Gulu district on 23 March 1965.

He attended St. Joseph’s College Layibi, Dr. Obote College Boroboro, and Kololo Senior Secondary School for his O-Level and A-Level education.

In 1988, he joined Makerere University where he studied agricultural economics and graduated in 1991 with a Bachelor of Arts.

That same year, Oulanya entered law school, at Makerere University, graduating in 1994 with a Bachelor of Law degree.

He served as speaker of the university students’ guild during his stay at Makerere.

In 1995, he attended Law Development, where he obtained a postgraduate diploma in legal practice.

Career

Following his graduation from the LDC, Oulanyah worked as a lecturer at the centre.

In the same timeframe, he began private law practice at Oulanyah, Onoria & Company Advocates. [1]

In 2001, he entered politics by successfully contesting for the parliamentary seat of Omoro County on UPC ticket before joining ruling NRM

He also participated in the peace talks between government and the Lord’s Resistance Army (LRA) rebels.

In 2006, stood as a UPC candidate, he lost his re-election bid, quit UPC and joined NRM.

In 2008 he served as the chairman of the commission of inquiry into the controversial sub-lease of Kisekka Market, one of the municipal markets in Kampala City.

In March 2011, Oulanyah was elected the second time to represent Omoro, in the 9th Parliament and was elected Deputy Speaker of Parliament on 19 May 2011.

After 2016, General Elections, Oulanyah was re-elected as Deputy Speaker of Parliament on 19 May 2016 after beating independent Muhamadh Nsereko.

Oulanyah was awarded an honorary Doctorate of Divinity by Zoe Life Theological College USA.