The Member of Parliament for Omoro County, Jacob Oulanyah has won the speakership race hence becoming the speaker of the 11th Parliament.

The former deputy speaker Jacob Oulanyah garnered 310 votes while the former speaker of the 10th Parliament Rebecca Kadaga garnered 197 votes in the concluded MPs election and Hon Ibrahim Ssemujju with 15votes.

The event was held during the first sitting of parliament at Kololo airstrip.

The Chief Justice presided over the election of a Speaker and after, Hon Oulanyah will preside over the election of the Deputy Speaker.

The speakership race attracted Rebecca Kadaga who last evening was dropped by NRM Central Executive Committee but announced she would run as independent, her former deputy Jacob Oulanya who is the choice of CEC, and FDCs Ibrahim Ssemujju.