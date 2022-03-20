Below are some of the most memorable quotes about politics, marriage and personal life, among others, from the man who has been the Omoro County MP for years;

“Even where people disagree with me, I have a standard prayer; increase the love of those who love me and change the hearts of those who don’t because it’s good to walk into a place and everyone is laughing and welcoming. It’s terrible to go to a place and everybody is looking the other side. Just imagine everyday of your life everywhere you go, people are turning their other side”- Jacob Oulanyah in in an exclusive interview with NTV March 2021.

“I like to live a full life. I like to eat well. I like to just be normal. If today I feel like doing boxing, I want to do that.”

