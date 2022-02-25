By Ruth Anderah

The jailed Kawempe North Member of Parliament Muhammad Ssegirinya asked court to allow him to appear in court physically during his trial.

Ssegirinya said the network in prison where he is detained is poor and as such he cannot properly follow Court proceedings in the case of incitement to violence against him.

Ssegirinya made his request after the hearing of his case before Buganda Road Court which kicked off yesterday with one witness Juliet Naiga, a UBC journalist, who was hired to transcribe and translate the alleged incitement video by Segirinya on the orders of CID.

The hearing was conducted via video conferencing which did go well with Ssegirinya.

In response, the presiding Magistrate Siena Owomugisha promised to speak to the prison authorities to see whether Ssegirinya can appear physically in Court at the next sitting.