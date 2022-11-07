Two Jailed Members of Parliament, Allan Ssewanyana and Muhammad Ssegirinya have decried Ebola restrictions in prisons that have denied them an opportunity to have access to their Lawyers. The MPs argue that their lawyers were supposed to sign crucial documents to enable them file a petition challenging their trial.

They told Justice Alice Komuhangi of the International Crimes Division of the High Court at Kololo that ever since prisons authorities barred members of the public from accessing inmates for fear of the spread of Ebola, it has been difficult for them to talk to their lawyers who must help them swear and file supporting affidavits to their petition.

The legislators contend that the filing of their constitutional petition questioning the procedure used in witness protection and the double trial at Masaka and Kololo Courts has delayed.

Justice Komuhangi has ordered prison authorities to give lawyers a few minutes to access their clients at court premises.

The MPs and 4 others are facing charges of murder, terrorism, and attempted murder relating to the spate of machete murders that rocked the Greater Masaka Region last year. Prosecution evidence so far reveals that the 2 MPs financed the murders.

However today, the Court could not proceed with pre-trial proceedings including marking of exhibits and court documents because defence Lawyer, Shamim Malende was not served with the relevant documents. The Court has further adjourned the case to December 5, 2022.