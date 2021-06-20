By Fred Muzale

83-year old Hajat Nakiyemba Lutakome, mother to jailed Jamir Mukulu has cried out to the government and Luzira maximum prison authorities to allow her see her son.

With tears flowing down her cheeks, Nakiyemba told journalists at her home in Ntooke village, Kayunga sub-county in Kayunga District that she last saw her son in March 2020 when she went to visit him.

“As a mother, I am heartbroken and dying to see my son. His relatives have since last year tried to see him in vain as they are barred by prison authorities from seeing him,” Ms Nakiyemba said.

Jamir Mukulu, who was the leader of the Allied Democretic Forces (ADF) is currently jailed at Luzira maximum prison on charges of murder, aggravated robbery, terrorism and attempted murder at the International Crimes Division of the High Court.

Ms Nakiyemba, who revealed that Mukulu is her fifth child out of the 10 children she bore, said Mukulu is the only remaining son with the three dead.

“Recently I received information from a lady who claimed she was from Luzira prison that my son died. I have tried to get the truth in vain,” she said before breaking down in tears.

Ms Nakiyemba is confined in one place as she can no longer walk.

“If my son is dead, let prison authorities dump his body anywhere in this village, I am sure people will recognize his body and bring it here for burial,”

But when contacted, the prisons spokesperson, Mr Frank Baine, dismissed claims by Ms Nakiyemba that her son died from prison.

“Mukulu is not dead, that is mere speculation. If they want him dead, they can kill him”, Mr Baine said.

He however, said because of the lockdown to contain Covid 19 spread, they had suspended visitation to the facility.