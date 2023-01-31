Thirty-two (32) jailed National Unity Platform (NUP) supporters have protested delayed trial before the General Court-Martial at Makindye.

The group led by Muhdyin Kakooza asked the court’s chairman, Brig. Gen Freeman Robert Mugabe why they produced in court but prosecution witnesses did not turn up. The youthful NUP supporters were arrested in May 2021 and have been kept on remand at Kitalya prison to date.

As they appeared before the Court Martial on Tuesday for trial to proceed, prosecution’s team led by Maj. Elly Karuhanga informed court that their witness is not in court and therefore trial cannot go ahead.

This prompted Kakooza to loudly protest at prosecution’s submissions while ordering the court to at least convict them and start serving their respective sentences instead of keeping them on remand.

Kakooza was immediately apprehended by the Court Martial orderlies, dragged out of the dock, and returned back to court cells.

After the said fracas, Brig Gen Freeman ordered that the suspects return to court on February 21, 2023 when prosecution and defence have reached a common ground.

This is not the first time Kakooza is loudly protesting before court over prolonged trial. Last year, he lashed out at former court head Lt. Gen Andrew Gutti who ordered to have him mentally examined.

The suspects’ lawyer, George Musisi says they plan to petition the Constitutional Court to address this human rights violation.

The NUP youths are accused of being in possession of explosives, a monopoly of the armed forces.