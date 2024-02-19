Twenty-eight National Unity Platform (NUP) supporters have appealed to the General Court Martial in Makindye for release pending their trial on charges of unlawful possession of ammunition.

On Monday, lawyers George Musisi and Benjamin Katana presented the third bail application in a closed-door session. Their previous attempts were rejected because the court deemed the proposed sureties, mainly relatives, insufficient. This time, the lawyers presented eight Members of Parliament led by Opposition Leader Joel Ssenyonyi, along with additional relatives and friends as potential sureties.

Other MPs presented as sureties on Monday are; Helen Nakimuli, Aisha Kabanda , Francis Zaake, Mukasa Aloysius, Namugga Gorreth, David Igga Isabirye, Ronald Balimwezo, Christina Nakimwero, and Makindye division Mayor Ali Nganda Mulyanyama.

The court has further remanded the suspects until March 19, 2024, when prosecution is expected to explain their reasons for opposing bail.

The suspects, who were arrested in May 2021 have been incarcerated in Kitalya Prison ever since.

Court documents allege that the crime occurred between November 2020 and May 2021 in various areas, including Jinja, Mbale, Kireka, Nakulabye, Kawempe, Natete, and Kampala.

The charges against them involve unlawful possession of ammunition, a monopoly of the Ugandan People’s Defence Forces (UPDF).