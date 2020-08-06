By Ruth Anderah

Hearing of a bail application filed by the former leader of the Allied Democratic Forces Jamil Mukulu is expected to kick off this morning.

Mukulu is seeking to be released on bail pending his trial on terrorism related offenses.

The bail hearing is before High court International crimes Division Judge Susan Okalany.

Mukulu was arrested in Tanzania and extradited to Uganda in 2015 on charges of terrorism, murder, aggravated robbery, attempted murder and being a member of a terrorist group, ADF.

He had reportedly commanded his co accused to acquire firearms and trainings in the neighboring countries and funding for social, economic, political and religious motives.

The state alleges that Mukulu and the group raided Muslim communities with whom they disagreed on particular matters like where to face while conducting prayers.

As a result, several muslim leaders such as Sheikh Yunus Mandana and the top Shia Cleric Dakitoor Muwaya were gunned, reportedly down under his command before he also attacked Bugiri Police Station and killed two Police Officers Karin Tenywa and Muzamir Babale.