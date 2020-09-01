The Allied Democratic Forces Commander Jamil Mukulu and 37 others are to be tried for terrorism related charges inside Luzira prison.

This was revealed by his lawyer Anthony Wameli following a high level meeting that included head of International Crimes Division Justice David Wangutusi, Justice Lydia Mugambe, Commissioner of police Amos olweny attached to Counter Terrorism department, officer in charge Luzira prison Moses Sentalo, officers from Directorate of Public Prosecutions and the Defense lawyers among others.

It was also agreed that the security of all the participants in this case is at stake and as such, the parties found that Luzira prison is secure for everyone including the 150 prosecution witnesses who will be from across East Africa.

The parties also agreed that due to fear of exposure to Covid-19, it would be easier to manage people coming from outside than prisoners getting out.

Defence lawyers led by Anthony Wameli said this will help them consult their clients during the trial which they could not do via video conferencing.

The trial is expected to start in November 2020 before a panel of three Justices including Lydia Mugambe, Susan Okalany and Michael Elubu.

Mukulu who was arrested from Tanzania and extradited to Uganda in 2015 on charges of terrorism, murder, aggravated robbery, attempted murder and being a member of a terrorist group is jointly charged with 37 others.

The group is accused of murdering Muslim clerics Sheikh Yunus Abubaker Mandanga and the top Shia Cleric Dakitoor Muwaya who was gunned down under his leadership before his group reportedly attacked Bugiri police station and killed two police officers Karim Tenywa and Muzamir Babale between 2011 and 2014.