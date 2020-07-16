The International Crimes Division of the High court is this morning expected to hear an application filed by the former Commandant of Allied Democratic Forces Jamil Mukulu seeking for his temporary release over terrorism related offenses.

The application is expected to be heard and determined by Justice Susan Okalany.

Mukulu was arrested from Tanzania and extradited to Uganda in 2015 on charges of terrorism, murder, aggravated robbery, attempted murder and being a member of a terrorist group, ADF.

He had reportedly commanded his co accused to acquire firearms and trainings in the neighboring countries and funding for social, economic, political and religious motives.

The state alleges that Mukulu and the group raided Muslim communities most of whom they disregarded on particular matters like where to face while conducting prayers.

As a result, leaders such as Sheikh Yunus Mandana and the top Shia Cleric Dakitoor Muwaya were gunned down under his command before he also attacked Bugiri Police Station and killed two Police Officers Karin Tenywa and Muzamir Babale.