The Education Minister Janet Kataha Museveni has asked the newly elected NRM MPs to strongly popularize the government’s Universal Primary Education (UPE) once they take oath next month.

Addressing the MPS who are gathered at the National Leadership Institute (NALI) Kyankwanzi for a three-week long retreat, she asked the MPs to start the UPE campaign from the village level.

“This effort must be championed at the grassroots, in the rural areas where most of our people live. Who is better suited to champion this than you Members of Parliament who represent and live among our people?” Ms Museveni said.

According to the minister, this is part of the socio-economic transformation drive government intends to, among others, enforce at the start In the party’s five-year long term that tips off next month.

“The socio-economic transformation we are talking about begins from the family unit. As a leader, you cannot help other families if your own family is not in order,” Ms Museveni told the Mps.

Kataha has also advised them to have a clear vision and mission and also closely relate with people they represent in Parliament by placing focus on families.

“You cannot lead others if you cannot manage your family. Let the transformation begin in your family.”

She also indicated that would bolster Uganda’s literacy levels that have since have grown to 74 per cent.

“In our quest to establish a quest to establish a public primary school at every parish, we were able to gran-aid 23 newly constructed community primary schools to increase on the number of Parishes with at least one public primary school in the ;last two years,” Ms Museveni said.

“Our national literacy rate now stands at 74 per cent. We have a total of 15,102,868 learners in our schools and institutions,” she added.