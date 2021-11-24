By Damali Mukhaye

A meeting between education minister Janet Museveni with MPs on the reopening of schools that was slated for today at Kololo independence grounds has been canceled.

This is after the minister yesterday abruptly called it off amid protests by a section of MPs, especially from the opposition.

Earlier, the ministry of education spokesperson Denis Mugimba had told journalists that since Ms Museveni wanted to meet all MPs and other stakeholders in the education sector, there was no indoor venue that could accommodate all of them.

However, the MPs insisted that she should meet them at parliament on grounds that she does not have powers to summon the legislature.

Mugimba said a new date would be identified and communicated.